Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

WATERLOO — After losing his right eye to a bullet during a May 2000 cocaine robbery at a Waterloo auto shop and getting kicked out of the country, Perpecto Rico Perez is sitting in a Cedar Rapids jail cell awaiting his punishment.

Now 51, Rico Perez is scheduled to go before a federal judge and be sentenced for a pistol police found some 20 years ago while trying to build a case against the man authorities claimed killed his friend, Thomas Abril, injured his brother and shot him in the face.

The alleged gunman walked free after two juries acquitted him of murder and related charges. Two other Waterloo men involved in the fatal stickup were handed lengthy prison sentences for drug trafficking.

Rico Perez likely would have remained free of drug and gun charges. The case remained sealed until last year when he was caught allegedly trying to return to the United States.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for later this month. He faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to around three years followed by removal from the country.

It won’t be the first time Rico Perez was deported.