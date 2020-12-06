Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

WATERLOO — After losing his right eye to a bullet during a May 2000 cocaine robbery at a Waterloo auto shop and getting kicked out of the country, Perpecto Rico Perez is sitting in a Cedar Rapids jail cell awaiting his punishment.
Now 51, Rico Perez is scheduled to go before a federal judge and be sentenced for a pistol police found some 20 years ago while trying to build a case against the man authorities claimed killed his friend, Thomas Abril, injured his brother and shot him in the face.
The alleged gunman walked free after two juries acquitted him of murder and related charges. Two other Waterloo men involved in the fatal stickup were handed lengthy prison sentences for drug trafficking.
Rico Perez likely would have remained free of drug and gun charges. The case remained sealed until last year when he was caught allegedly trying to return to the United States.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for later this month. He faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to around three years followed by removal from the country.
It won’t be the first time Rico Perez was deported.
Authorities said Rico Perez, a Mexican citizen who has five aliases, first entered the U.S. through San Ysidro, Calif., in August 1990 and made his way to Iowa. In February 1997, he was detained by immigration agents when he was found working at the Swift meatpacking plant in Marshalltown under the name Antonio Torres.
Officials allowed him to voluntarily leave the country, and he returned to Mexico, according to court records.
A year later, in June 1998, he allegedly tried to return to the U.S. by using bogus documents he bought in Tijuana. Authorities found he had documents for three different identities, and he was removed from the country again, records state.
He again returned to the United States through California and ended up in Waterloo, where he went by the name Francisco Montes and bought a Sycamore Street home in 1999, records state.
By May 2000, Rico Perez, his brother, Eusevio, and Abril were allegedly caught up in drug trafficking, court records state.
Abril had sold Charles “Big Country” Watson of Waterloo nine ounces of powder cocaine for $7,500, but Watson apparently felt he was ripped off when he couldn’t cook the powder into crack for resale, prosecutors said. Abril tried to smooth things over by offering Watson nine ounces of meth. Watson was only able to make $6,000 selling the meth, prosecutors said.
Watson decided to set up another cocaine deal with Abril and then have others rob them during the transaction. The plot would give Watson deniability — Abril wouldn’t know he was in on it — so he could continue doing business with Abril in the future, according to authorities.
Watson recruited Dontay Hoosman, Eric Sallis and another man to pull off the robbery at Wildside Creationz, a custom auto shop on Independence Avenue, on May 25, 2000, prosecutors said.
The Rico Perez brothers arrived with Abril. The robbers brought a loaded .357-caliber Colt Lawman revolver, an unloaded stolen .44-caliber Desert Eagle pistol and a gym bag that was supposed to contain cash but only held dirty laundry.
Gunfire erupted, and Perpecto Rico Perez caught a round in the face. Eusevio was shot in the chest and neck. Abril was shot in the head and died.
Hoosman fled with some of the cocaine, according to authorities.
The brothers, bleeding, drove to the Sycamore Street home where Perpecto had his daughter dial 911 for an ambulance.
At Wildside, police found two kilograms of cocaine — about $30,000 worth. The Lawman revolver was found in bushes behind a house on Steely Street, and the Desert Eagle was discovered a short time later outside another nearby home.
Searching Perpecto’s Sycamore address, investigators found a .45-caliber Ruger P90 pistol in a small cupboard above the bathtub. The weapon had been stolen from a Liberty Avenue home in December 1999. Police said Rico Perez was prohibited from having firearms because he was in the country illegally and because he had a prior domestic abuse conviction.
When Rico Perez was released from the hospital in June 2000, he was detained on charges of illegal re-entry following deportation and sentenced to six months in prison. Eusevio allegedly slipped out of the country in July 2000 after he was discharged from the hospital, records state.
One person was charged with murder in Abril’s death in Black Hawk County District Court, and the case went to trial in 2001. “I’ve never been able to forget it. It’s like a nightmare to me,” Perpecto Rico Perez told jurors when he took the stand. The defense objected to Rico Perez’s ability to identify the shooter because he hadn’t been able to pick him from a lineup in the early stages of the investigation.
Defense witnesses placed the defendant at a Waterloo park at the time of the shooting. The trial ended with a not guilty verdict, and Perpecto Rico Perez was deported a few weeks later.
In 2005, as the statute of limitations deadline was approaching, federal prosecutors gave the case a try, charging the alleged gunman with weapons and drug violations and pressing charges against others involved in the transaction, including the Rico Perez brothers.
Again, the man who authorities allege was the shooter was found not guilty at trial. Others pleaded guilty to drug charges — Hoosman was sentenced to 26 years in prison and Watson received 25 years.
But Perpecto and Eusevio Rico Perez couldn’t be found, and the case remained sealed.
That was until some 15 years later when Border Patrol agents allegedly spotted Perpecto Rico Perez rafting across the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, in an attempt to enter the United States in October 2019.
He was arrested for re-entry in U.S. District County for Southern Texas and returned to Iowa to face the 2005 cocaine and weapons charges. In July 2020, he pleaded guilty to the gun charge in a deal that will dismiss cocaine distribution charges.
