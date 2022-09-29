Gun charges handed down for man accused of shooting crossbow into neighbor's building

UNION — A federal grand jury has issued an indictment for firearms charges for a Union man who is awaiting trial for allegedly firing a crossbow into a neighbor’s building.

John Joseph Hauersperger, 47, was arrested Thursday on a charge of being a drug user in possession of firearms.

Authorities allege Hauersperger possessed a 9 mm Glock 43X pistol, a 5.56 mm Ruger AR rifle, a 12-gauge Winchester Super X Pump shotgun and a .22-caliber Arminius revolver on Sept. 3, 2021, while he was a methamphetamine and marijuana user.

Details weren’t available.

Hauersperger is currently awaiting trial in Hardin County District Court on charges of intimidation with a weapon.

According to court records, a woman went to sheriff’s deputies in July 2022 after noticing a homemade crossbow bolt with white paper fletching sticking out of the roof of her outbuilding on Perry Street.

Deputies located a second projectile in the siding, and they traced the trajectory to the backyard of Hauersperger’s neighbor on First Street. They found a handmade crossbow and a bolt with tape fletching similar to one sticking out of the roof, according to court records.

Deputies later searched Hauersperger’s home, next door on Center Street, and found a bow and a bolt similar to the one found in the wall of the Perry Street building, according to court records. He and the neighbor, Timothy Ernie Savage, were arrested for intimidation with a weapon.

