 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gun charges handed down for man accused of shooting crossbow into neighbor's building

  • Updated
  • 0
092922ho-crossbow-union

Evidence photo of a crossbow bolt sticking out of a building in Union, Iowa.

 contributed photo

UNION — A federal grand jury has issued an indictment for firearms charges for a Union man who is awaiting trial for allegedly firing a crossbow into a neighbor’s building.

John Joseph Hauersperger, 47, was arrested Thursday on a charge of being a drug user in possession of firearms.

Authorities allege Hauersperger possessed a 9 mm Glock 43X pistol, a 5.56 mm Ruger AR rifle, a 12-gauge Winchester Super X Pump shotgun and a .22-caliber Arminius revolver on Sept. 3, 2021, while he was a methamphetamine and marijuana user.

Details weren’t available.

Hauersperger is currently awaiting trial in Hardin County District Court on charges of intimidation with a weapon.

Alex Johnson talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog, during a recent interview. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.

According to court records, a woman went to sheriff’s deputies in July 2022 after noticing a homemade crossbow bolt with white paper fletching sticking out of the roof of her outbuilding on Perry Street.

People are also reading…

Deputies located a second projectile in the siding, and they traced the trajectory to the backyard of Hauersperger’s neighbor on First Street. They found a handmade crossbow and a bolt with tape fletching similar to one sticking out of the roof, according to court records.

Deputies later searched Hauersperger’s home, next door on Center Street, and found a bow and a bolt similar to the one found in the wall of the Perry Street building, according to court records. He and the neighbor, Timothy Ernie Savage, were arrested for intimidation with a weapon.

Photos: NCC Fair 2022

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil legislative elections: High rate of black, indigenous, lgbt candidates vie to win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News