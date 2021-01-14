 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gun charges added for Waterloo man in October search
0 comments
top story

Gun charges added for Waterloo man in October search

{{featured_button_text}}
Adnan Alibegic

Adnan Alibegic

WATERLOO – Authorities have added charges against a Waterloo man who was found passed out in his car with a stolen gun in October when he was on parole for a failed 2018 robbery.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Waterloo police on Tuesday charged 27-year-old Adnan Alibegic with felon in possession of a firearm in connection with two additional pistols officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team found at his Western Avenue home in October 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to court records, police found a 9 mm Taurus and a 9 mm SCCY pistol in his bedroom while serving a search warrant on Oct. 20.

According to court records, Alibegic and others had attempted to rob a man at a Brookeridge Drive apartment building in October 2018, but the plan fell apart when someone saw them with guns and called police.

In October 2020, while on parole, Alibegic was found unconscious in a car parked in a convenience store parking lot. Also in the vehicle was a loaded STI .45-caliber pistol, a bag of meth and a bottle of prescription pills, according to court records. He was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking stolen weapons and drug charges.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News