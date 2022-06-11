Gun charge brings prison sentence for man who was shot in 2016

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was injured in a 2016 shooting that claimed the life of his friend has been sentenced to prison on gun charges.

On Thursday, Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Dewon Capri Campbell, 23, to seven years and three months in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The prison time was the maximum under federal sentencing guideline calculations.

He will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.

Authorities allege Campbell had a .40-caliber Springfield XDm pistol while he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Davon Biddle on March 29, 2021. Biddle fled from a traffic stop and during the pursuit he slowed enough to allow Campbell to exit and run off, court records state.

Campbell tossed the pistol in a backyard and was caught a short time later. Campbell’s DNA was found on the weapon, court records state.

In arguing sentencing, Campbell’s defense attorney noted he had been at the scene of a June 2016 shooting on Logan Avenue that killed his friend, 21-year-old Otavious Brown, and left him with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Campbell said suffers from post-traumatic stress from the shooting, said defense attorney Jill Johnston.

“The fact that Mr. Campbell has been shot and has lasting physical and emotional issues from that incident help explain why he may have felt the need to have a firearm on March 29, 2021,” Johnston wrote in a sentencing memo.

Prosecutors had sought a harsher punishment by requesting an upward variance that would have pushed the prison time to eight years because of a prior robbery conviction.

