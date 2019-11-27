{{featured_button_text}}
Prosecutors allege Kyle Hattrup pointed this Mossberg shotgun at an officer who went to his home after Hattrup allegedly started a fire in his parents’ garage in 2015.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – A jury has found a Waterloo man guilty of a lesser charge for allegedly pointing a loaded shotgun at a police officer in 2015, dismissing claims he was insane at the time.

Jurors on Wednesday also convicted 33-year-old Kyle Hattrup of setting a fire in his parents’ garage shortly before police showed up at his house.

Authorities had charged Hattrup with assault on a peace office with a dangerous weapon, a felony that carries five years in prison. But jurors found him guilty off the lesser charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years behind bars.

They also found him guilty of interference while armed with a firearm, a five-year felony, and reckless use of fire, a misdemeanor.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Defense attorneys had asked the jury to find Hattrup was insane at the time of the crime, arguing that he suffered from prior brain injuries and intermittent explosive disorder. But a forensic psychologist who testified for the prosecution opined that Hattrup knew what he was doing when he set the fire and pointed the shotgun.

Prosecutors said Hattrup was upset with his parents because they declined to buy him a project car to fix up, so he drove to their home with a gas can and lit a fire in the garage. When officers arrived at Hattrup’s home, they found him on the porch with a shotgun, which he racked and pointed at one of the officers before surrendering.

Hattrup took the stand during trial, which began last week, and testified he set the fire but couldn’t remember picking up the shotgun and pointing the weapon at police.

