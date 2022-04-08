Guilty verdict in fatal robbery trial

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been found guilty of robbery in an August 2020 holdup where his brother allegedly shot and killed a man in a garage.

Jurors deliberated for about 20 minutes --- including lunch --- on Friday before returning a verdict finding Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 31, guilty of first-degree robbery.

Ralpheal Williams remained calm during the announcement.

“It’s all right, mom. You ain’t got to cry,” he told his mother after jurors filed out of the courtroom.

Sentencing will be at a later, and first-degree robbery is punishable by up to 25 years in prison under Iowa law.

During deliberations, jurors were tasked with trying to determine why Ralpheal Williams and his brother showed up at a rundown garage wearing face masks and rubber gloves shortly before midnight on Aug. 15, 2020.

Prosecutors allege the brothers had turned their attention to robbing a group of people working on motorcycles in the garage after ditching an earlier plan to hold up a drug stash house in the neighborhood.

“Why does he have a mask on? Why does he have gloves on?” Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, no relation, said as the case reached closing arguments following two days of testimony. “What does reason and common sense tell us?”

Defense attorney John Bishop argued that any robbery plot was shelved when the brothers decided not to go to the nearby stash house. The robbery never started, so his client can’t be convicted of robbery, Bishop argued.

The defense said it wasn’t clear why the two approached the men in the garage, but robbing them didn’t make sense. What did they plan to take, Bishop asked, a broken down motorcycle? Used tools?

“They didn’t have anything to take,” Bishop said.

Witnesses said two men approached them as they were adjusting lifters on a motorcycle in an Adrian Street garage. One of the masked men asked for a lighter and then snatched it from Vincent Hemenway’s hand.

There was a brief argument about the lighter, one of the masked men told the other they should just go because they weren’t wanted there, then the other --- identified as Ralpheal’s brother Robert Lee Williams Jr. --- pulled out a gun.

Hemenway began struggling with the gunman, who then fired five times, striking Hemenway in the chest. He died on the way to the hospital.

Police said they found a T-shirt with Ralpheal Williams’ DNA discarded in a parked pickup truck in the neighborhood along with masks, robber gloves and a 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol.

Ralpheal Williams was spotted walking in the area and told police he was in the area because he had met a woman and he had to leave when her boyfriend showed up.

Robert Lee Williams Jr. is charged with murder in Hemenway’s death, and trial for him will be at a later date.

