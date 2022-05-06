Guilty verdict in 2021 robbery that turned fatal

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo teen whose friend was shot and killed in a synthetic marijuana robbery has been found guilty of the more serious charges in the case.

On Friday, a Black Hawk County jury found Alvonni Jante Stone, 18, guilty of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary following three hours of deliberation.

Stone was acquitted of intimidation with a weapon, use of a weapon in a crime and going armed with intent.

The robbery and burglary charges each carry up to 25 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date. Because Stone was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he isn’t subject to mandatory minimum prison time, as an adult would be.

Prosecutors said a short clip of video tape from a surveillance camera showed Stone, then 17, holding a pistol on his way to the robbery.

The segment shows Stone step out of a friend’s studio building on West Fourth Street. He reaches into the pocket of his yellow pants and pulls out a blue 9 mm SCCY handgun. He points it as if he’s shooting it, smiles, appears to chuckle to himself and then follows his friends to a vehicle.

During closing arguments on Friday, Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach the heist --- the planned holdup of a synthetic marijuana dealer in the Kwik Stop parking lot on Washington Street --- wasn’t a laughing matter.

“This isn’t funny. Somebody died. That’s what happens when you go and play with firearms over $15 and some K2,” Stach said.

The holdup came at a high price when the dealer, 25-year-old Cedrick Smith, tried to drive off and then fired his own gun, killing robber Dayton Sanders who ran at the fleeing vehicle holding a gun.

Authorities allege Stone fired at the vehicle, ricocheting a bullet off the hood.

Defense attorney Alfred Willett argued to jurors that Stone was merely guilty of theft for taking the K2 and cash from the cup holder of Smith’s car.

He said Stone never pointed a gun at Smith while reaching into his car to take the items. And he said Stone never demanded anything or made any threats --- in fact he never said anything during the theft.

Willett said his client didn’t have a motive to rob Smith. He also argued that the burglary charge didn’t apply to taking items from a vehicle.

Prosecutors allege Stokes planned the robbery because Smith, his cousin, owed him $150. Stokes, who repeatedly punched Smith as Stone grabbed the cash and the K2, was convicted of a lesser assault charge during an earlier trial.

Smith wasn’t charged with Sanders’ death because he was defending himself, Stach said. He was arrested on drug charges, and his case remains pending.

