Guilty verdict handed down in 2021 home robbery

Courts
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man faces up to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty in a 2021 home robbery.

Judge Andrea Dryer ruled Monday that she found credible evidence Patrick Roosevelt Hickman Isabell, 20, of Waterloo, broke into a Newell Street home while armed with a handgun and assaulted a resident inside with the intent to commit a theft.

The verdict means Isabell, who had waived his right to a jury, is convicted of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed with intent.

Patrick Roosevelt Hickman Isabell: 

Two arrested in home robbery in Waterloo

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Isabell remains detained without bond until then.

Both the robbery and burglary charges carry up to 25 years in prison each. Going armed carries up to five year in prison. It will be up to the court to determine if the sentences are concurrent or consecutive.

The robbery charge requires 70% – 17 and a half years – be served before parole.

Here are the top ways to keep the porch pirates at bay.

Authorities said Isabell and Wilmaris Burt broke open a bedroom window at a Waterloo woman’s home early on July 14, 2021. After climbing inside, Isabell kicked open the door to the woman’s 19-year-old grandson’s room, pointed the pistol at his head and demanded cash and jewelry.

A relative sleeping in the basement heard the noise and called 911. Police surrounded the house and found Isabell and Burt inside. A 9 mm Taurus handgun was found hidden in a living room couch.

Trial for Isabell began last week, and testimony lasted two days.

Burt pleaded to robbery, burglary and going armed, and his sentencing will be at a later date. Because he was 17 years old at the time of the crime, Burt isn’t facing a mandatory minimum sentence.

Related to this story

Residents recount 2021 home robbery

Residents recount 2021 home robbery

WATERLOO — A Waterloo grandmother said she was terrified and confused when two teens armed with guns crashed through her bedroom window and cl…

