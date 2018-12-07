Try 1 month for 99¢
Mullan shooting
Waterloo Police were at the scene of a shooting Saturday morning at 1211 W. Mullan Ave.

 ANDREW WIND, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WATERLOO – A Black Hawk County jury has found a Waterloo man guilty of lesser charges in the 2017 shooting of his girlfriend’s brother.

Ishmael Komeh, 36, had been charged with willful injury causing serious injury for shooting Cyrus Banks once in the stomach during the altercation in front of the West Mullan Avenue apartment where Banks and his sister lived and where Komeh often stayed.

Following a day of deliberations, jurors on Friday found Komeh guilty of assault causing serious injury, a felony. He was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as domestic assault, another lesser charge, for the attack on the girlfriend.

The jury acquitted Komeh of a carrying weapons charge.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Komeh faces an enhanced sentence because of prior convictions for aggravated robbery in 2003, unlawful use of a weapon in 2007 and possession of a weapon by a felon in 2014. The convictions happened in Cook County, Illinois.

In the Waterloo case, prosecutors said Komeh punched his girlfriend and then shot Banks when Banks intervened. The bullet destroyed one of Banks’ kidneys, and surgeons had to restructure his intestines, according to testimony.

The defense argued that there was no evidence Komeh intended to shoot Banks and suggested Banks was the one with the pistol.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

