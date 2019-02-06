LE MARS -- A former Alta Vista mother has been found guilty in the 2017 death of her son.
After four hours of deliberation, jurors found 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.
The defense contended during closings that Harris could be convicted of child endangerment causing death but fought the murder charge.
First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without parole. Sentencing has tentatively been set for Feb. 19.
Authorities said her 4-month-old son, Sterling Koehn, was found dead in a swing seat in the back bedroom of their apartment on Aug. 30, 2017, after the child's father called 911.
Insects in his diaper showed he hadn't been changed, bathed or picked up in nine to 14 days, and he had died half a day to a day before the 911 call.
The child's father, Zachary Koehn, was found guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death in November 2018 following 37 minutes of jury deliberations, and he was sentenced to life in prison.
