DECORAH – A Guatemalan citizen who used bogus documents to apply for work has been sentenced to jail time.
Jose Mariano Choch-Quiej, 32, who has been living in Postville, was sentenced to just over four months on a charge of illegal re-entry into the United States on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Court records indicate Choch was with a group of 10 other people who were detained by Border Patrol officers near Hachita, New Mexico, on Aug. 2, 2007. At the time, Choch claimed he was Mexican in an effort to avoid being repatriated to Guatemala. Authorities determined he was Guatemalan, and he was removed to Guatemala.
Then in April 2018, Choch allegedly used an Alien Registration number and a Social Security number that belonged to other people to apply for at Mill Ag in Decorah.
Choch was later arrested in Winnesheik County for driving with a suspended license in May 2019, and a fingerprint match revealed he had been deported, court records state.
