CEDAR RAPIDS --- A Guatemalan man who used another person’s Social Security number to complete employment paperwork was sentenced Monday to five months in a federal prison.
Adner Toj-Velasquez, 35, who was illegally in the United States and residing in Postville, received the prison term after a Nov. 26, 2018, jury verdict finding him guilty of one count of misuse of a Social Security number.
The evidence at trial showed that on Feb. 8, 2015, Toj-Velasquez used someone else’s Social Security number on employment and tax documents when applying for work in Luana. On the employment form, Toj-Velasquez falsely claimed to be a United States citizen.
Toj-Velasquez was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Toj-Velasquez was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Toj-Velasquez is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.