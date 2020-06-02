Guatemalan man sentenced to prison for illegally re-entering US

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A man who illegally returned to the United States after being deported was sentenced Tuesday to almost three months in federal prison.

Orlando Quinonez-Revolorio, 39, a citizen of Guatemala illegally present in the United States and residing in Waterloo, received the prison term after a guilty plea Tuesday to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States.

At the guilty plea portion of the hearing, Quinonez-Revolorio admitted he had previously been deported from the United States in August 2009 and illegally re-entered the United States without the permission of the U.S. government. In November 2019, Quinonez-Revolorio’s illegal presence in the United States came to the attention of immigration agents following his arrest in Black Hawk County on state criminal charges.

Quinonez-Revolorio was then sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 82 days’ imprisonment. He must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Quinonez-Revolorio is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be turned over to immigration officials.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1