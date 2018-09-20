Subscribe for 33¢ / day
POSTVILLE -- A Postville man originally from Guatemala was sentenced to 72 days in prison after pleading guilty to using fraudulent documents in order to apply for work.

Melvin Caguach-Samol, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of identification documents Aug. 9 and was sentenced to 72 days in prison followed by one year of supervised release on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

According to court records, Caguach-Samol admitted to using a fraudulent Social Security card as well as a fraudulent permanent resident card, known as a "green card," when he completed an employment form on May 10 at an unidentified business in Independence.

Both cards were issued to other people, according to court records. Prosecutors say Caguach-Samol also used the same cards when applying for work in Garnavillo in April of 2016.

