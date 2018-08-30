CEDAR FALLS -- A Guatemalan man who returned to the United States after he was deported in 2014 was sentenced to prison in federal court on Thursday.
Gerardo Lopez-Mendez, 32, of Cedar Falls, was sentenced to 98 days in federal prison and one year of supervised release after he pleaded guilty July 3 to one count of illegal re-entry in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Prosecutors say Lopez-Mendez was deported from the country in 2014 and re-entered the United States without permission some time after that. He was in a vehicle with five other people, all of whom were in the country illegally, when they were pulled over for a traffic stop in May of 2018, according to court records.
Send them back, build the wall.
A year of supervision after release? Why aren’t they being bused back home afterwards? They get to plead to stay?
" .....sentenced to 98 days in federal prison and one year of supervised release after he pleaded guilty July 3 to one count of illegal re-entry in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids." And what about deporting him??? One year of supervised release and no mention of deportation? Why supervised release? Deport NOW. Follow the laws on the books.
