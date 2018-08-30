Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR FALLS -- A Guatemalan man who returned to the United States after he was deported in 2014 was sentenced to prison in federal court on Thursday.

Gerardo Lopez-Mendez, 32, of Cedar Falls, was sentenced to 98 days in federal prison and one year of supervised release after he pleaded guilty July 3 to one count of illegal re-entry in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Prosecutors say Lopez-Mendez was deported from the country in 2014 and re-entered the United States without permission some time after that. He was in a vehicle with five other people, all of whom were in the country illegally, when they were pulled over for a traffic stop in May of 2018, according to court records.

