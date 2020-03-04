Grundy man arrested in August UTV chase, several burglaries

WATERLOO -- A Grundy Center man has been arrested in connection with a UTV chase through a cornfield in rural Black Hawk County in August.

Sheriff’s deputies said Joshua Ray Stearns, 38, was also involved in several break-ins in the La Porte City, Gilbertville and Cedar Falls areas last year.

He was booked on charges of first- and second-degree theft and six counts of third-degree burglary at the Black Hawk County Jail on Monday. He was also arrested for one count of second-degree criminal mischief for damage done to the corn crop during the UTV chase.

Deputies attempted to stop the stolen John Deere Gator around 1:15 a.m. Aug. 14 after spotting it driving without lights in the area of Jubilee and Jesup roads outside of La Porte City. The utility vehicle didn’t stop and turned onto Rickard Road before heading into a cornfield, knocking over thousands of feet of corn.

The vehicle later hit a tree, and the driver disappeared.

Damage to the crop was estimated at $3,200, according to court records.