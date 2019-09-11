GRUNDY CENTER – Trial has been set for October for a Grundy Center man and a Waterloo woman accused of plotting to distribute a number of hallucinogens in 2018 and 2019.
A federal grand jury handed up an indictment on Aug. 20 charging Jack Arthur Stumberg, 21, and Gabrielle Marie Bunge, 22. The case remained sealed until last week when they were arrested by deputy marshals and appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Both are charged with conspiracy to distribute MDMA —- also called ecstasy and molly —- LSD and psilocybin. Stumberg is also charged with possession of ecstasy and LSD with intent to deliver.
Both have pleaded not guilty and have been released pending trial.
According to court records, law enforcement had received tips about Stumberg in early 2018, including a Snapchat post that he was allegedly advertised blotter and liquid LSD and Xanax tablets, court records state.
Then in March 2019, postal authorities intercepted a suspicious package that was mailed to Stumberg’s D Avenue home from a company called Smarter Kitchen in San Diego, Calif. A trained K-9 alerted on the package, court records state, and investigators found 15 THC vape cartridges. A similar package was addressed to Bunge at the Grundy Center address, records state.
A search of Stumberg’s home uncovered suspected ecstasy, marijuana wax and other drug-related items, according to court records.
Court records show that months before the search, Grundy Center authorities had found drug items when they were called to a medical problem at Stumberg’s home, but charges were dropped because of a drug overdose clause under Iowa law.
On Nov. 10, 2018, Bunge called 911 because Stumberg was having a seizure, and they admitted they had been using synthetic marijuana with a vape pen, court records state. Police seized the pen and a container with an amber substance, and the two were arrested for possession of marijuana.
Later that month, prosecutors dropped the charges under a legal provision that allows immunity for drug overdose reporters and patients as long as the drug offense didn’t involve delivery for profit and meets other criteria.
