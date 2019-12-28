{{featured_button_text}}

WELLSBURG – A man awaiting trial for allegedly fondling a girl in 2015 and 2016 has been charged with allegedly fondling a second girl.

Grundy County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Lynn Bakker, 46, of Wellsburg, on Dec. 17 on charges of enticing a minor and third-degree sexual abuse. He was released pending trial.

The new charges allege he touched a girl under age 16 over her clothing sometime in 2014 or earlier, and he allegedly suggested they shower or get in bed sometime in 2015 or 2016, according to court records.

He was arrested in September for allegedly fondling a girl under age 12 in 2015 and 2016, and his trial is tentatively scheduled for March.

Photos: The Hillary Hunziker murder case

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments