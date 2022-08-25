Grundy Center woman arrested for stealing more than $100K from her employer

GRUNDY CENTER — A Grundy Center woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from her employer, writing extra paychecks to herself and using the company credit card for her own business.

On Thursday, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced it had charged 43-year-old Doni Rene Lang with one count of ongoing criminal conduct and 10 counts of forgery. Bond was set at $75,000.

Lang had worked for Whink Services, which operates a heating and cooling business. Court records allege Lang was responsible for processing payroll checks for the business and had access to the business credit card.

Authorities allege she wrote 65 unauthorized payroll checks to herself totaling $98,878 between December 2021 and May 2022.

She is also accused of using the Whink credit card to make purchases on Amazon. Investigators found charges for $2,680 worth of photo studio equipment that was sent to her home, apparently for her photography business, and another $856 to strip and re-wax the floors of her business. They also found $1,101 in charges for the website company that hosts her photography business, court records state.

Photos: Annual Meskwaki Powwow