Grundy Center woman arrested for stealing more than $100K from her employer

GRUNDY CENTER — A Grundy Center woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from her employer, writing extra paychecks to herself and using the company credit card for her own business.
On Thursday, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced it had charged 43-year-old Doni Rene Lang with one count of ongoing criminal conduct and 10 counts of forgery. Bond was set at $75,000.
Lang had worked for Whink Services, which operates a heating and cooling business. Court records allege Lang was responsible for processing payroll checks for the business and had access to the business credit card.
Authorities allege she wrote 65 unauthorized payroll checks to herself totaling $98,878 between December 2021 and May 2022.
She is also accused of using the Whink credit card to make purchases on Amazon. Investigators found charges for $2,680 worth of photo studio equipment that was sent to her home, apparently for her photography business, and another $856 to strip and re-wax the floors of her business. They also found $1,101 in charges for the website company that hosts her photography business, court records state.
Photos: Annual Meskwaki Powwow
Photos: Annual Meskwaki Powwow
Powwow 1
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 2
Veterans are honored during the grand entry of the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 3
Meskwaki Nation hand drummers perform during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 4
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 5
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 6
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 7
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 8
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 9
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 10
Visitors watch as Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 11
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Swan Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 12
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 13
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 14
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 15
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 16
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
PowWow 17
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 18
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 19
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 20
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 21
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Swan Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 22
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Swan Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.