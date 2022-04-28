Grundy Center man may argue self-defense in trooper slaying

GRUNDY CENTER --- A Grundy Center man accused of killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper during an April 2021 standoff at his home may argue he was acting in self-defense.

Michael Thomas Lang, 42, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault on a peace officer in the death of Sgt. Jim Smith and the gunfight with a SWAT team that followed.

His trial is scheduled to begin in May.

On Tuesday, Lang’s defense team filed notice they intend to rely on a defense of justification to fight the charges. The defense also asked the court to preclude the state from referring to Sgt. Smith as a “victim.”

“Referring to the deceased as a victim as reference to victim assumes a crime has been committed,” defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker wrote in his motion.

The notice came after prosecutors attempted to bar the defense from claiming self-defense or "stand your ground."

“A person is not authorized to use force to resist an arrest even if the person believes the arrest is unlawful or the arrest is in fact unlawful,” Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand wrote in his request.

He also asked to prohibit the defense from asking witnesses about arrest warrants and search warrants for Lang or his home at the time of the incident.

Hammerand said in court records that an arrest warrant wasn’t needed because they were looking for Lang in connection with an earlier struggle with a Grundy Center police officer during a traffic stop. He cited Iowa Code that allows law enforcement to enter property to make an arrest.

“If such demand is not promptly complied with, the officer may thereupon enter such premises to make the arrest, using such force as is reasonably necessary,” Hammerand said, quoting state statue.

Authorities allege Lang struggled with a Grundy Center police officer following a traffic stop and then fled home. Smith and other officers later attempted to enter Lang’s home to arrest him, and Smith was shot with a shotgun.

A standoff followed, and Lang allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers when they attempted to take the house, according to authorities.

