GRUNDY CENTER – A Grundy Center man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl.
Authorities allege Robert Lloyd Conway III, 42, had sex with the girl when she was 14 or 15 years old. He allegedly persuaded the girl to send nude photos of herself in the shower and sent her obscene material through a phone, court records state.
Grundy County sheriff’s deputies arrested Conway on Nov. 7 for third-degree sexual abuse, possession of depiction of a minor in a sex act, lascivious conduct with a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a minor. He was later released from jail pending trial.
