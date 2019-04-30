WATERLOO -- A ground search has turned up very little in the case of a woman who died after being hit by a bullet while driving on Highway 218 Sunday morning.
But tips continued to come in from the public, and investigators are following every lead, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
Authorities said Micalla Rettinger, 25, of Cedar Falls, a former University of Northern Iowa softball player, was driving home from work around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when a bullet shattered her driver's side window and hit her in the neck, killing her. The projectile then hit her front-seat passenger 25-year-old Adam Kimball. He was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Investigators retrieved a portion of the bullet from the Iowa City hospital, and now police are trying to determine if it is a rifle or handgun round, Leibold said. He said this information will give authorities information about the range involved.
On Monday, police searched the grounds around the scene --- wooded areas and a lake on the edge of George Wyth State Park under the Highway 218 bridges over Brinker Lake and the Cedar River. Officers were searching the area all day Monday and are expected to return Tuesday afternoon.
Police said there were no reports of other vehicles in the area at the time of the shooting, and there is nothing to indicate they victims were involved in anything that would have caused them to be targeted.
Rettinger graduated in 2016 with a degree in biology. Her father, Steven Rettinger, told the Des Moines Register that Rettinger was planning to become a dentist, and that she was probably picking up Kimball, her boyfriend, from his job at a Cedar Falls bar when they were both shot.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers has offered a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Leibold said authorities want to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the shooting or anyone who may have a surveillance or trail camera that might have recorded something.
UNI said a moment of silence to remember Rettinger was to take place during Tuesday during the team's softball home season finale at 5 p.m. in the UNI-Dome.
