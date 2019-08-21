{{featured_button_text}}

GREELEY – A Greeley man has pleaded to reduced charges for killing a woman when his homemade cannon exploded in 2016.

Max Fenton, 31, had been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in the accident, but on Friday he entered a submitted a written plea to misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter in Delaware County District Court in Manchester.

The charge carries up to two years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date with no agreement on the outcome.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The cannon was made from the sawed-off barrel of a .50-caliber black powder rifle, and when it was detonated, the rear blew out, showering Lori Heims, 55, with fragments. She was struck in the head and later died at a hospital.

Fenton is also facing a lawsuit brought by Heims’ estate. Trial in the civil case is scheduled for October.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments