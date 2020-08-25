Grand jury indicts Waterloo teen for stolen gun

-
CEDAR FALLS – A federal grand jury has indicted a Waterloo man accused of snatching a handgun from a Cedar Falls store and running off in February.
The grand jury on Aug. 18 returned an incitement charging Dalyn Jamil Culp, 18, with theft from a firearms dealer and possession of a firearm by a drug user in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
The charges carry up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 upon conviction.
He remains in custody pending a further hearing.
Authorities said Culp was awaiting trial for state weapons charges in a Dec. 6 shooting when he entered Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls on Feb. 27 and asked to see a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol. He then grabbed the weapon and ran to a waiting vehicle outside.
