Grand jury indicts Waterloo teen for stolen gun

CEDAR FALLS – A federal grand jury has indicted a Waterloo man accused of snatching a handgun from a Cedar Falls store and running off in February.

The grand jury on Aug. 18 returned an incitement charging Dalyn Jamil Culp, 18, with theft from a firearms dealer and possession of a firearm by a drug user in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The charges carry up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 upon conviction.

He remains in custody pending a further hearing.

Authorities said Culp was awaiting trial for state weapons charges in a Dec. 6 shooting when he entered Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls on Feb. 27 and asked to see a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol. He then grabbed the weapon and ran to a waiting vehicle outside.

