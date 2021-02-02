Grand jury indicts Waterloo man who was at scene of fatal club shooting

WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment for a Waterloo man who was at the scene of a fatal private club shooting.
Shuntez Anthony Porter, 22, is charged with being a drug user in possession of a firearm. The charge stems from a pistol found during an Aug. 1 traffic stop, about two months before the Sept. 26 shootout at Sin City on West Fourth Street that killed two people and injured about a dozen others.
Porter isn’t charged in connection with the nightclub shooting.
The grand jury handed up the indictment Jan. 21, and it was unsealed Friday when Porter made an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He pleaded not guilty and was detained pending a further hearing.
The indictment also seeks forfeiture of the weapon.
Court records indicate Porter, Dacarious Burkett and another person were in a vehicle stopped by police Aug. 1. Officers discovered a .40-caliber Stoeger handgun in the glove box, and authorities applied for a search warrant to collect DNA and a sample for drug tests.
Then on Sept. 17, Porter was allegedly involved in a high-speed chase following gunfire in Evansdale, court records state. A passenger in the vehicle fled with a gun, and the pursuit ended in a crash.
While out on bond, Porter was allegedly at Sin City when gunfire broke out, killing Burkett and Takeya Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines, according to court records. Six others had gunshot wounds. Witnesses said people entered the club and began shooting, and others returned fire.
Police continue to investigate the private club shooting.
In November, officers arrested 21-year-old Willie Edward Saffold Jr. on charges of intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Witnesses and video identified Saffold as shooting into a crowd of people, according to court records.
Trial for Safford has been scheduled for March.