Grand jury indicts Waterloo man who was at scene of fatal club shooting

WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment for a Waterloo man who was at the scene of a fatal private club shooting.

Shuntez Anthony Porter, 22, is charged with being a drug user in possession of a firearm. The charge stems from a pistol found during an Aug. 1 traffic stop, about two months before the Sept. 26 shootout at Sin City on West Fourth Street that killed two people and injured about a dozen others.

Porter isn’t charged in connection with the nightclub shooting.

The grand jury handed up the indictment Jan. 21, and it was unsealed Friday when Porter made an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He pleaded not guilty and was detained pending a further hearing.

The indictment also seeks forfeiture of the weapon.

Court records indicate Porter, Dacarious Burkett and another person were in a vehicle stopped by police Aug. 1. Officers discovered a .40-caliber Stoeger handgun in the glove box, and authorities applied for a search warrant to collect DNA and a sample for drug tests.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}