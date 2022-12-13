 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand jury indicts Waterloo man on gun, document charges

  • 0
012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO — A federal grand jury had returned an indictment against a Waterloo man who used false documents to apply for employment.

Trial for Juan Gonzalez-Matias, 46, has tentatively been set for February in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Juan Gonzalez-Matias

Gonzalez-Matias

On Dec. 6, a grand jury handed up an indictment charging Gonzalez with unlawful use of identification documents, misuse of a Social Security number and alien in possession of a firearm.

The newest amendment to Iowa's state constitution, passed by voters in November’s election, enshrines the right to gun ownership and provides strict legal protections for that right.

He pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance on Monday and he remains detained pending a further hearing.

Gonzalez came to the attention of authorities in September when he allegedly threatened a woman while showing a handgun at his Courtland Street home and fired two shots into the air.

Police seized a 9 mm Taurus TP709 handgun at the time and Gonzalez was detained on state meth and assault charges. During the investigation, officials determined he had used a false permanent resident card when completing employment documents in May 2021.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to expect as US-Africa summit kicks off in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News