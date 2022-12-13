Grand jury indicts Waterloo man on gun, document charges

WATERLOO — A federal grand jury had returned an indictment against a Waterloo man who used false documents to apply for employment.

Trial for Juan Gonzalez-Matias, 46, has tentatively been set for February in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

On Dec. 6, a grand jury handed up an indictment charging Gonzalez with unlawful use of identification documents, misuse of a Social Security number and alien in possession of a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance on Monday and he remains detained pending a further hearing.

Gonzalez came to the attention of authorities in September when he allegedly threatened a woman while showing a handgun at his Courtland Street home and fired two shots into the air.

Police seized a 9 mm Taurus TP709 handgun at the time and Gonzalez was detained on state meth and assault charges. During the investigation, officials determined he had used a false permanent resident card when completing employment documents in May 2021.

