WATERLOO -- A federal grand jury has filed an indictment for a Waterloo man accused of holding up a bank in October.
Lucas Raymond Thompson, 34, was charged with bank robbery in an indictment handed up Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
He had been in custody in the Black Hawk County Jail on state charges for the bank heist since October.
Authorities said Thompson fled with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing the Great Western Bank, 2936 University Ave., around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 25.
Witnesses reported seeing a black Dodge Dakota in the area and a man matching the description of the robber climb in and leave. The following day, FBI agents who were working with Waterloo police spotted a similar truck.
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was apprehended Friday for a bank robbery the day before and also…
Officers stopped the vehicle and found Thompson inside. He was allegedly wearing shoes like those seen on the bank's security camera, and officers found additional evidence after searching three homes, court records state.
Court records show Thompson has a history of striking at businesses located around the University and Falls avenue neighborhood where he lives.
Thompson robbed Check Into Cash on University Avenue in December 2006.
In May 2007, he was arrested for allegedly hiding in the aisles of Hancock Fabrics on University Avenue and coming out after closing to take a monitor screen from a cash register.
In June 2016, police who responded to a 2 a.m. alarm at the communications firm Morgan & Myers on Stratford Avenue arrested Thompson for burglary when he exited the building.
He is currently awaiting trial in an Oct. 20 robbery at Metro Mart, 2332 Falls Ave., a few blocks from the bank's location. Authorities allege he pointed a gun at a clerk's head and demanded money.
