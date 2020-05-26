Grand jury indicts two found with AK-47, handguns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has charged two men who were found waiting outside a downtown bar with a military style rifle and two handguns in January.

A grand jury returned an indictment charging Choroin Devontea Smith, 23, with felon in possession of firearm and Dandre Montrell Gantt, 21, with being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

The indictment was filed May 19 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Court records allege Waterloo police found the two sitting in a parked Volkswagen Passat near the Briq House on West Fifth Street around 2 a.m. Jan. 26. Smith and Gantt were allegedly watching people leaving the establishment, and officers found a loaded 7.62mm Romarm/Cugir AK-47-style rifle in the Volkswagen’s backseat.

Police also found a .45-caliber Taurus pistol and a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol in the vehicle.

Investigators obtained information that the two had planned to rob someone in the area, according to court records.

Smith is barred from handling firearms because of a prior felony conviction for allegedly shooting a person in the shoulder in 2015.

