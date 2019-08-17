MASON CITY -- A grand jury has opted not to indict a railroad officer for the Union Pacific line after a November 2018 shooting he was involved in put a Mason City man in the hospital for two months.
Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle D. Dalen said a grand jury heard testimony and reviewed the evidence in the case this week.
You have free articles remaining.
Railroad agents for Union Pacific and other lines do have the power to arrest and issue citations and the job itself dates back to the earliest days of the railroad industry when the Pinkerton Agency was created to guard payrolls being transported.
"Typically, they elicit the help of local law enforcement on issues regarding the railroad," Mark Davis of Union Pacific Railroad said in a 2015 interview.
According to Union Pacific’s job description, agents must have graduated from an accredited police academy and must have three years’ experience in a public law enforcement agency or military police.
"It varies with the officers," Davis said. "We do have K9 units, so vehicles vary to accommodate them from SUVs to standard vehicles."
In 2014, the Union Pacific Police Department received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.