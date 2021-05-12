 Skip to main content
Gladbrook man pleads to gun charges
Gladbrook man pleads to gun charges

Jason Dwight Drew

GLADBROOK – A Gladbrook man has pleaded to federal weapons charges.

Jason Dwight Drew, 38, pleaded to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Drew faces up to 10 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date. He remains in custody until then.

According to court records, Tama County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance on Second Street in Traer on Feb. 26, 2020, and found handguns among Drew’s possessions.

Drew is barred from handling firearms because of prior domestic violence and felony theft convictions, according to prosecutors.

Deputies found a .38-caliber Colt Army and Navy revolver and a .22-caliber Harrington and Richardson revolver, according to court records. Officers also found marijuana.

