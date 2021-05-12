Gladbrook man pleads to gun charges

GLADBROOK – A Gladbrook man has pleaded to federal weapons charges.

Jason Dwight Drew, 38, pleaded to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Drew faces up to 10 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date. He remains in custody until then.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to court records, Tama County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance on Second Street in Traer on Feb. 26, 2020, and found handguns among Drew’s possessions.

Drew is barred from handling firearms because of prior domestic violence and felony theft convictions, according to prosecutors.

Deputies found a .38-caliber Colt Army and Navy revolver and a .22-caliber Harrington and Richardson revolver, according to court records. Officers also found marijuana.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.