Girlfriend joins boyfriend in jail following botched escape attempt

WATERLOO — A plot to help a Black Hawk County Jail inmate escape broke down when sheriff’s deputies heard plans over the jail’s recorded phone system.

Tyrone Lamar Copeland, 28, and recently of Waterloo, has been at the jail since Dec. 12 when he was picked up on local misdemeanor criminal vandalism charges and then held on an out-of-state extradition warrant for a parole violation.

Copeland’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Donsque Rashawn Donston of Columbus, Ohio, talked to him over the phone, and the two allegedly discussed a plan to flee from custody during a hospital visit, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Donston arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital around the time Copeland was supposed to show up for a doctor’s appointment, deputies said. She was detained on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, and her bond was set at $25,000.

Court records show Ohio authorities had been looking for Copeland and another person, Darian Anne Slaise, earlier in December for questioning in a double homicide in the Columbus area. Waterloo police tracked them to a mobile home on Hazelwood Lane on Dec. 11. A standoff ensued when occupants refused to exit, and the police department’s tactical team was called in.