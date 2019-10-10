TAMA – A Garwin man has been sentenced to four years in prison for domestic assault in an incident that took place at the hotel at the Meskwaki Bingo Casino in February.
Daniel Shawn Posey, 40, will have to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time. He pleaded to domestic assault by a habitual offender in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
On Feb. 8, 2019, Posey and his long-time girlfriend were staying at the hotel when they became involved in an argument, which became physical when Posey took the victim’s cellular telephone and broke it as she attempted to call police, according to prosecutors. Posey then hit her with a closed fist in the victim’s right eye, resulting in injuries including a swollen right eye and bruising.
Authorities said Posey has prior domestic abuse convictions in 2012 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and in 2018 in Meskwaki Nation Tribal Court.
