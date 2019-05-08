{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Waterloo.

Neighbors called 911 around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday night after hearing gunshots, and police found damage to a garage at 1226 N. Barclay St. A vehicle parked inside the garage was also damaged by gunfire, according to police.

Officers found eight spent shell casings in a nearby driveway, according to the police report.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

