WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Waterloo.
Neighbors called 911 around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday night after hearing gunshots, and police found damage to a garage at 1226 N. Barclay St. A vehicle parked inside the garage was also damaged by gunfire, according to police.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Officers found eight spent shell casings in a nearby driveway, according to the police report.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.