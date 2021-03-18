Gang charges dropped in Sons of Silence encounter in Clarion

CLARION – Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against five motorcycle club members accused of threatening an off-duty officer over a vest, although one is still facing federal gun charges.

Cory Dale Woods of Waverly, Anthony Jacob Kelley of Belmond, Chad Robert Simmons of Latimer, Justin Anthony Carlson of Sheffield, and Daniel Robert Carolus of Belmond --- allegedly members of the Sons of Silence or its Sworn Silence support club --- had been charged with gang participation in the April 2020 incident in Clarion.

Trial had been scheduled for next month, but on March 12 the Wright County Attorney’s Office asked the court to dismiss the cases.

“Upon further investigation, the state has determined that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute this charge,” the county attorney’s office said in its motion.

Officials with the Wright County Attorney's Office declined to comment further.

Authorities had alleged the five followed an off-duty police officer and his wife while they were riding motorcycles on April 5 and forced the couple to pull over.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}