Fundraiser for man charged in KKK graffiti has raised zero dollars

WATERLOO – An Illinois man charged with writing Klan graffiti on a Black woman’s car in Waterloo has set up an online fundraiser.

So far it has raised zero dollars.

Apparently using a pseudonym on a GoFundMe campaign set up on July 3 last year, 45-year-old Gary Eugene Shelton is asking the public for $50,000, citing a leave of absence at work and other hardships that followed his arrest for criminal mischief and trespass.

Shelton, who was traveling for work and staying overnight in Waterloo at the time of the crime, doesn’t offer any details on the charges on the fundraising page, but he said he was falsely accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Police said that in early June during nightly racial justice marches in Waterloo and across the nation following the death of George Floyd, the woman was staying at a LaPorte Road hotel and parked her vehicle, which had a “Black Lives Matter” message in the rear window, in the hotel lot.

On June 5, she discovered that “KKK” was scrawled on the passenger side doors with a waxy substance. The damage was estimated at more than $1,500.

Police said in court records that video shows Shelton parking next to her vehicle and walking outside with an unknown bottle.