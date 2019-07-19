CRESCO -- Officers on Friday recounted their armed standoff with Brian Fullhart in the hours after Fullhart allegedly shot and killed his wife.
Cresco police, Howard County deputies and state troopers were armed with guns. Brian Fullhart, 35, barricaded in a mobile home with his wife's body on the floor in a back room, was armed with a compound bow and a handful of arrows, some of which he launched at law enforcement.
Trooper Thomas Williams, a trained negotiator, said Brian Fullhart told him that his wife, 34-year-old Zoanne "Zoe" Fullhart, was "dead as (expletive deleted)," but he refused to exit the mobile home and said little else.
"He said he was going to shoot a bow and arrow at me," Williams told jurors Friday as Brian Fullhart's trial entered its second day of testimony in Howard County District Court.
The first shot came while Williams was in a Cresco police squad car trying to reach Brian Fullhart on the vehicle's public address speaker.
"I seen the arrow coming through the air, and I hit the deck," the state trooper said.
You have free articles remaining.
He said the projectile hit the window of the open squad car door, about 19 inches from where he had been, and bounced off.
The only significant verbal exchange during the standoff came when Brian Fullhart demanded a 12-pack of beer. Williams said he isn't supposed to negotiate alcohol, but he wasn't making any progress in talking, so he asked what type. Coors Light, Fullhart answered.
About 45 minutes after the first arrow flew, Williams saw Brian Fullhart in a window drawing the bow. Fullhart backed into a shadow, and a second arrow whizzed toward police, striking the same squad car in the grill and becoming buried.
Earlier, other officers said Brian Fullhart had claimed to have a loaded pistol --- he didn't as he had handed the murder weapon to friends before police were called --- and had threatened to shoot their heads off.
Officers didn't try to storm the mobile home or return fire because there was the possibility that Zoe Fullhart was still alive inside and could be injured, Williams said.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.