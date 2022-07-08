Fugitive sex offenders rounded up in statewide sweep

WATERLOO --- Federal marshals and local authorities have arrested at least 13 fugitive sex offenders during a recent roundup in Iowa.

At least one of the offenders was from Waterloo.

According to court records, Damon Nigel Howze, 46, had signed out of the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility on June 2 for a job interview.

It wasn’t clear if he got the job, but authorities said he didn’t return to the facility.

And his GPS ankle bracelet sent out a tamper alert and was later found in the area of East Sixth and Mulberry streets, no longer attached to Howze’s ankle.

Howze --- who is required to register as a sex offender because of a conviction for gross sexual assault in Maine in 2008 and was at the facility for an earlier registration violation --- was placed on escape status, and on Thursday he was arrested for voluntary absence and failure to register.

During the statewide sweep, authorities with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force seized two firearms and ammo along with drugs, according to the U.S. Marshals Services. Of the arrests, seven of the suspects had prior convictions for sex crimes against children.

“Much of the success of this operation can be attributed to the vigilant efforts of our community members,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Phil Hartung. “Throughout this operation, tips were received through the Iowa Sex Offender Registry’s tip line and through the United State Marshals tip line.”

The U.S. Marshals are offering cash rewards for information directly leading to the arrest of sex offenders who are non-compliant. Tips submitted are confidential, anonymous and are processed by the Marshals Service.

The tip lines can be found at www.iowasexoffender.gov/contact and www.usmarshals.gov/tips .

According to the Marshals, Iowa has 6,549 people on its sex offender registry, and about 49 listed as “most wanted.” The list can be found at www.iowasexoffender.gov/mostwanted .

