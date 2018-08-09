VINTON — A man wanted on federal warrants was spotted and chased through Vinton on Wednesday night, but ultimately lost as he hid in a wooded area.
Vinton Police did make an arrest of a passenger in the vehicle of the wanted suspect, Kody Joe Harris, 35, and told of their efforts being hampered when a group of young people ran into the midst of the pursuit to capture video.
The incident began about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after Vinton Police were told to be on the lookout for Harris, who was wanted by U.S. Marshals for probation violation and was headed to Vinton. Officers observed his vehicle enter the city about 10:15 p.m. and saw him park in the 700 block of D Avenue. But as officers approached, Harris drove away at a high rate of speed, traveling through downtown Vinton and failing to yield at several traffic control devices. They estimated his speed at times at more than 80 mph. Officers lost sight of Harris’ car on the east side of Vinton, but were contacted by citizens who observed him hide the car and run into the woods near the Cedar River.
During the extensive search of the thickly wooded area, officers were able to find a passenger, April Nichole Baldwin, 37, of Cedar Rapids. She had an active warrant for her arrest from Linn County for probation violation. She also was arrested on new charges of carrying weapons and interference with official acts.
Harris was not located. Police warned the public that while he is not considered violent, he “may still be hiding in the Vinton area.” New state charges will be filed against him, police said.
“Residents are reminded to not leave vehicles unattended with keys in them in order to prevent them from being stolen, and to ensure their residences are locked,” Chief Ted Paxton said.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Harris should contact law enforcement. A photograph of Harris was not immediately available.
Meanwhile, police told of their efforts being hampered during the chase. They said “multiple young adults” ran out into the streets at one location in what appeared to be a “reckless effort to video record the pursuit as the suspect and three pursuing police cars passed by.” One Vinton officers had to take evasive action in order to avoid striking the young people.
