WATERLOO --- Three Illinois residents have been charged in connection with a series of nail and salons break-ins from last week, according to Waterloo police.
Investigators obtained warrants charging Jamel Houser, 33, Joshua Shaw, 24, and Tyresha Johnson, 23, all from Chicago, with burglary. They are currently in the Bureau County Jail in Princeton, Ill., awaiting extradition to Iowa.
Eight local stores were struck on the night of Oct. 23 into Oct. 24. They include Bella Nails and Spa, 928 La Porte Road; LA Nails, 1403 Flammang Drive, Diva Nails and Spa, 1511 Flammang, and Great Clips, 1507 Flammang in Waterloo; and No. 1 Nails and Hair It Is Salon, at 4807 University Ave.; VIP Nails, 5925 University Ave.; and AList Nails, 5725 University Ave., in Cedar Falls.
According to Waterloo police, Illinois authorities found the three during a traffic stop in Bureau County hours after the burglaries. Items from the burglaries were also in the vehicle, and further investigation tied them to the crimes, police said.
