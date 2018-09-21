FAYETTE COUNTY -- Two Calmar women were arrested recently after officials found they had left a 77-year-old man and several dogs without food, running water or electricity in Waucoma and St. Lucas.
Tammy Kay Mincks, 40, of Calmar was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with dependent adult abuse causing intentional serious injury, a felony.
Mincks and Rosetta Guess, 67, also of Calmar, were charged on Sept. 20 with animal neglect causing death or serious injury and abandonment of cats and dogs, both misdemeanors.
Emergency personnel were called to an unidentified home in Waucoma on Sept. 18 for an older adult living there with no food, no running water and no electricity, as well as multiple dogs without food and water, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
A 77-year-old dependent adult was taken to Gunderson Palmer Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries and released, according to the sheriff's office.
Five dogs were also taken out of the Waucoma home and transported to Helping Every Animal Rescue Team in Decorah, according to officials.
Mincks was charged in the case of the dependent adult because she was his designated caretaker, while Guess was charged in the case of the dogs because she was their owner, officials said.
The sheriff's office took an additional report of animal neglect at an unidentified residence south of Saint Lucas on Sept. 20. Three dogs were taken out of that home, which also was found to have no food or water for the animals, according to officials.
Mincks was found to be the owner of those dogs, officials said. The Saint Lucas dogs were taken to the Humane Society of Northeast Iowa in Decorah, according to the sheriff's office.
No dead animals were found at either residence, according to the sheriff's office.
More charges are pending, and officials said the investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 563-422-6067.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Calmar Police and the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.
