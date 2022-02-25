Friends recount fatal shooting in Cedar Falls apartment

WATERLOO — Jurors on Thursday heard how Grant Saul was gunned down as he sat on his couch after intruders burst into his Cedar Falls apartment in December 2019.

“I heard three or four loud shots. My ears started ringing, and all I could smell was gunpowder,” said Preston McCully, a friend of Saul’s.

McCully identified the gunman as Keyon Christian Roby, who had sold cocaine at the apartment earlier that night.

Roby, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery. He has pleaded not guilty.

Three others — McKayla Faith Ryan, James Wright-Buls and Marquas Tyrese Gafeney — have been charged in the robbery, and their cases remain pending.

Witnesses at the second-floor apartment over Los Cabos restaurant on Main Street said the night started with friends stopping by and then heading to downtown bars.

Roby had brought over a sample of cocaine and stayed for a half hour before leaving. Saul wanted more cocaine, and arrangements were made to have Roby return, witnesses said.

At some point, Saul left with another friend who was going to an acquaintance’s place in North Cedar for a haircut.

Shortly after they returned to the apartment, there was a knock at the door, and McCully asked who was there.

“Coke man,” a voice at the door responded.

“I didn’t think nothing of it because we were waiting on the coke man, so I opened the door,” McCully said.

Three people rushed in, Roby carrying a pistol and another armed with a smaller handgun, McCully said. He said they told everyone to sit down and hand over their stuff.

Austin Hulme, another friend at the apartment, said he was clubbed in the head with a handle of a pistol. When this happened, Saul, seated on the couch, began to dig for his own purple pistol that was tucked in the cushions, according to Hulme.

“He raises it,” Hulme said. The man with the gun — identified as Roby — pointed it at Hulme, noticed Hulme was looking at Saul and turned his gun toward Saul, he said.

“The shots went off immediately,” Hulme said. He ran to the kitchen area and took cover behind a stacked washer and dryer.

Another friend, Brody Winder, was in the apartment’s bathroom during the robbery. He said recounted hearing the commotion and then the shots.

“I heard the three shots, so I didn’t know if everyone just got killed in the apartment,” Winder said. “I just kind of stuck in there for a few more seconds, and I heard them running out.”

The friends told jurors how they found Saul unresponsive on the couch, how they called 911 and how they took steps to hide marijuana that was in the apartment before police arrived.

Officers Kyle Manternach and Marissa Abbott testified about attempting CPR on Saul until paramedics with MercyOne Cedar Falls arrived and weren’t able to find any heart activity using a monitor.

