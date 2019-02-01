Cheyanne Harris is showing listening to testimony in her first-degree murder trial Friday in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars. She is standing trial for the neglect death of her 4-month-old baby, Sterling Koehn, in August 2018 while living in Alta Vista.
DCI Agent Chris Callaway interviewed Cheyanne Harris following the death of her son in August 2017 in Alta Vista. He testified Friday in her first-degree murder trial to what she told him concerning the care of her baby.
Flanked by defense attorneys and deputies, Cheyanne Harris, center, takes her seat in the Plymouth County District Court courtroom on Friday. Her first-degree murder trial was moved to Le Mars from Chickasaw County on a change of venue.
LE MARS -- Jurors on Friday heard the account Cheyanne Harris gave to authorities after her 4-month-old son was found dead in a maggot-infested diaper on Aug. 30, 2017.
Harris, 21, of Alta Vista, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death, and testimony in her trial began Wednesday. Authorities said Sterling Koehn died of malnutrition, dehydration and a diaper rash infection, and the defense said postpartum depression played a role in his death.
Harris told Agent Chris Callaway with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation that she last fed and changed Sterling on Aug. 29, 2017, around the time the child's father, Zachary Koehn, left for his third-shift trucking job. She said when she was done, she was summoned by her almost-2-year-old daughter knocking on the bedroom door.
"I put him back in the swing and gave him the bottle. And turned it on and went to see what she wanted," Harris told Callaway. She wasn't able to put a time to it.
Harris explained that she kept the children separated so the daughter wouldn't disturb Sterling and because Sterling got cold easy.
She said she fed her daughter and recalled having difficulty getting the toddler to sleep. Koehn returned home around 4 or 5 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2017. They ate grilled cheese and then went to sleep, she said. She said the daughter woke her around noon, and she discovered Sterling dead when she went to check on him.
Harris told Callaway that Koehn suspected Sudden Infant Death Syndrome was behind Sterling's death, and Callaway asked is she was concerned that she had done something wrong.
"I can't help but feel that I (unintelligible) him differently. Or I should have checked on him more," Harris told the agent.
She also told Callaway that Koehn rarely helped out with caring for the infant. He didn't change diapers because it made him sick, and during feeding, he was always worried he wasn't doing it right, she said.
Prosecutors allege that the development of the maggot larva in Sterling's diaper showed it hadn't been changed in up to 14 days.
Although Sterling died in Chickasaw County, Harris is being tried in Plymouth County on a change of venue.
Koehn was convicted of first-degree murder and child endangerment during a trial in the falls of 2018.
