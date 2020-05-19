Franklin County man takes to the water to elude police, gets fished out and arrested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MASON CITY -- A Hampton man wracked up charges after leading law enforcement on a chase across Mason City and attempting to escape deputies by swimming across a popular fishing pit early Saturday.

Around 1 a.m., a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Troy Lewis Wiebke at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and South Pierce Avenue when Weibke drove away at a high speed, according to a press release.

A chase ensued throughout Mason City, ending with Wiebke losing control and crashing his vehicle after driving along the westbound railroad tracks immediately north of Lester Milligan Park near 15th Street Southwest.

Wiebke fled on foot, entering the water of Black Pit and attempting to swim away.

Deputies then had to rescue Wiebke by swimming out and pulling him back to shore. No one was injured.

Wiebke was arrested on nine charges: felony eluding, driving while barred, operating under the influence, driving under suspension, driving while revoked, failure to carry SR-22, third-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in Floyd County, for which there was an open warrant.

A trial date has been set for Nov. 16 in Cerro Gordo County.

