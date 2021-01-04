 Skip to main content
Fourth person arrested in Cedar Falls drug investigation
breaking top story

Fourth person arrested in Cedar Falls drug investigation

Cedar Falls Police logo

CEDAR FALLS – A fourth person has been arrested after searches of two Cedar Falls homes in December.

On Thursday, Cedar Falls police arrested Kyler Russell Ginger, 19, of 1105 Melrose Drive, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. He was later released pending trial.

According to police, officers searched his home and a neighboring house on Dec. 23 and found more than 50 grams of marijuana.

Taylor Thomas Dallenbach, 20, and Christopher Jacob Twaites, 24, both of 1105 Melrose Drive; and Leevi Ashton Auge, 18, of 1117 Melrose Drive, were arrested earlier. Auge was also arrested on weapons charges after police found a rifle in his home.

