Four youths charged in paintball attack

WATERLOO – Police caught four teens after responding to people in a vehicle shooting paintballs at people they passed.

Officers charged two 15 year olds, a 16 year old and a 17 year old with assault.

According to police, residents called authorities around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Cornwall Avenue and Baltimore Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants.

The incident came after at least two days of reports of paintball attacks in Waterloo.

