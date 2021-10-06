Four more charged in indictments unsealed in gun sweep

WATERLOO – An indictment against four more people has been unsealed in a recent federal roundup of gun charges in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.

On Monday, an indictment charging William Rashad Burt, 27, Qunshaundes Davion McNealy, 26, William McNealy III, 21, and Sahjit Mcyle Phillips 23, became public when Qunshaundes McNealy made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

He pleaded not guilty and remains detained pending a further hearing. Phillips and William McNealy also are in custody.

All four are charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and the charges stem from a 4 a.m. July 6 police raid at local homes. The four had been charged in state court in connection with the searches, but those charges have been dropped in favor of the federal indictment.

Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched an apartment at 2007 College St. in Cedar Falls and found William McNealy on a bed next to a 9 mm Taurus 709 pistol, and a 9 mm Taurus G3 was found inside the bedframe, according to court records. The Taurus 709 had been reported stolen a week earlier, reports state.

Qunshaundes McNealy was found in a room with a .40-caliber Glock 23, court records state. Burt was found with a .22-caliber RG23 revolver, according to court records.

Phillips, who was also in the apartment, is accused of possessing a 9 mm SIG Sauer SP2022, the .40-caliber Glock 23, and a 9 mm Taurus G3 between May and July, according to court records.

Last week, Waterloo police and officials with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and U.S. Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District announced 19 people were charged in batch of indictments filed in September as part of a Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative to fight gun violence in the Cedar Valley. At the time, indictments against five people had remained sealed.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.