WEST DES MOINES — West Des Moines police Saturday were investigating multiple deaths at an upscale West Des Moines home.

Multiple media reports from the Des Moines area said the bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of 65th Street. The dead included two adults and two minors. Police said they died of gunshot wounds.

Autopsies were to be performed before authorities released more information. Police identified the bodies as 44-year-old Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 41-year-old Lavanya Sunkara, a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy.

“This tragedy will impact family, friends, co-workers, anyone that knew this family,” Sgt. Dan Wade said in a news release. “We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows. We are confident, though, that there is no continuing threat to the community.”

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

