Four dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park, including three members of Cedar Falls family (copy)

"Details will be forthcoming about services and other memorials, and I will ensure the community knows about this," Green wrote. "Please offer some extra grace to the Schmidts' many friends, neighbors, and coworkers as we try to process this horrible tragedy." The Cedar Falls Library was closed Saturday "for the sake of the staff who loved and worked with Sarah," he added.

By Saturday afternoon, more than $63,000 had flowed into a GoFundMe page created for Arlo. The page, which says it was organized by a cousin, Beth Shapiro, states: “Arlo is a strong boy, surrounded by family and friends who are supporting him as best we can.” The page says the fund will help Arlo now, and help fund his future education.

To find the page, click the hyperlink above, or go online to gofundme.com and then search “Arlo Schmidt.”

Found at campsite

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and DCI​ were called about 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the park campground, Mike Krapfl, a special agent in charge with DCI​, said during a news conference late Friday morning.

"When officers arrived, they located three deceased bodies at a campsite," Krapfl said. He did not have information as of late Friday morning on how the Schmidts were killed.