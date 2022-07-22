Four dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park, including three Cedar Falls residents

MAQUOKETA — Three people from Cedar Falls died Friday morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the dead as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6.

Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to a news release from the Iowa DCI. A fourth person was found deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green issued a statement late Friday on Facebook saying the family was camping at the state park. The Schmidts' 9-year-old son, Arlo, was also there. He "survived the attack, and is safe," said Green.

Green identified the family as his neighbors and said Sarah Schmidt was a Cedar Falls Public Library employee.

"Like many of you just hearing the news, I'm devastated," he wrote in the Facebook post. "I knew Sarah well, and she & her family were regular walkers here in the Sartori Park neighborhood." He had spent some time working with her during the past week on a presentation.

"Details will be forthcoming about services and other memorials, and I will ensure the community knows about this," Green wrote. "Please offer some extra grace to the Schmidts' many friends, neighbors, and coworkers as we try to process this horrible tragedy. The Cedar Falls Library will be closed tomorrow for the sake of the staff who loved and worked with Sarah."

Found at campsite

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and DCI​ were called about 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the park campground, Mike Krapfl, a special agent in charge with DCI​, said during a news conference late Friday morning.

"When officers arrived, they located three deceased bodies at a campsite," Krapfl said.

He did not have information as of late Friday morning on how the Schmidts were killed.