Four arrested in weekend burglaries in Bremer County

WAVERLY – Bremer County sheriff’s deputies arrested four people in connection with burglaries in the area over the weekend.

In the first incident, a deputy noticed a car with its hazard lights on in the area of Highway 3 and V56 near Sumner around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Two men with the vehicle said they were out shoveling snow for people. None of them had shovels, and one was carrying books, which he told the deputy were used as a conversation piece when he approached people about shoveling snow, according to court records.

Deputies noticed footprints around a nearby farm building at 2298 Viking Road, and Richard Wayne Lusher, 37, of Evansdale, and Jerred Russell Clos, 33, of Waterloo, were arrested for third-degree burglary. They have been released pending trial.

Then around 8:40 a.m. Sunday, Bremer deputies were called to people trying to break into a garage at 2760 Midway Ave., Denver. Authorities found Dylan Thomas Stull, 27, of Waterloo, in a nearby field, and he was carrying a switchblade knife.

Allison Marie McPherson, 31, of Waterloo, was seen driving from the area, and deputies stopped her and found a mask in her jacket.